Kratos Defense's Segment Strengthens Role in Critical Defense Domain

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS ) is steadily growing its presence in the defense technologies space through its Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment. KGS provides a wide range of advanced systems like C5ISR solutions, satellite communications, microwave products, space and cyber systems, turbine technologies and defense rocket support services, which support U.S. and allied military missions.

KGS also delivers secure, reliable communication networks and advanced satellite ground systems. These are critical for ensuring uninterrupted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The segment also develops hypersonic-related technologies and is a prime contractor for the MACH TB (Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed) program.

As global security challenges rise and defense modernization speeds up, KGS’ products and services are expected to gain more traction. Moreover, the recent acquisition of certain assets from Norden Millimeter, Inc. has further improved KGS’s microwave and Radio Frequency Capabilities, allowing it to offer even stronger defense solutions.

In the second quarter of 2025, KGS revenues rose 29.9% from the previous year to $278.3 million, supported by growth across all business areas and benefits from the Norden acquisition. This result highlights KGS’ solid performance and should play a key role in Kratos Defense’s long-term growth story.

Peers Warranting a Look

As defense priorities include secure communications, advanced missile and electronic support, other defense contractors like Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and RTX Corporation ( RTX ) also warrant a look.

Lockheed Martin provides advanced systems for surveillance, reconnaissance and battle management. One of its key programs includes the Command Control Battle Management Communications, which is the first battle management system capable of integrating across domains.

RTX focuses on providing integrated defense systems, radar and missile warning systems that improve situational awareness and threat detection. Its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems and multi-mission sensors are critical to both U.S. and international defense operations.

KTOS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of KTOS have gained 229.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 45.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 7.12X compared with its industry’s average of 10.13X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS’ third-quarter 2025 earnings has moved south in the past 60 days, while the same for the fourth quarter has remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

