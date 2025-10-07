Kratos Defense Stock Rallies High on American Drone Dominance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS ) is experiencing a monumental surge, with its stock price skyrocketing 280.4% year to date, primarily fueled by increasing global investment in drone technology. A key catalyst behind this stock’s remarkable year-to-date rally has been President Trump’s executive order on drone dominance issued on June 6, 2025.

Evidently, KTOS’s share price rose 53.5% through June 6 this year, and has since surged 148% (as of October 6, 2025). Notably, the executive order emphasized boosting U.S. unmanned aerial systems (UAS) capabilities and funding innovation in affordable, high-performance drones — a strategic priority that directly benefits companies like Kratos.

Following this policy announcement, more news involving Kratos' portfolio expansion in drone technology served as a major tailwind for the stock over the past few months. For instance, in July, the company secured a strategic partnership with aerospace giant Airbus ( EADSY ), involving KTOS’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, a combat drone. The partnership centers on the seamless integration of Airbus’ mission systems into Kratos’ Valkyrie unmanned aircraft, supporting the German Air Force.

In the same month, U.S. defense officials confirmed that a new version of the Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie UAV will transition into a program of record for the U.S. Marine Corps (as per a report by Aviation Week). In August, during Kratos’ second-quarter earnings call, its CEO Eric DeMarco reaffirmed this by stating that the Valkyrie would be the first drone in production for the Marines' Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

In September, Elroy Air, a leading developer of autonomous aerial cargo systems, selected Kratos as its exclusive U.S. manufacturing partner for the Chaparral hybrid-electric autonomous vertical takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) cargo drone.

These announcements reflect Kratos’ emergence as a key player in the U.S. drone market, amid the nation’s growing investment in drone technology, backed by favorable government policy adoption.

Another Drone Stock Gaining Momentum

AeroVironment Inc. ( AVAV ) is another prominent drone stock benefiting from rising U.S. investment in drone technology, similar to Kratos Defense. Its share price soared 24.1% up to June 6 since the start of the year, and has surged a further 105% since June 6.

In a latest development, AVAV launched capability enhancements for its Puma LE small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) in September 2025. With these upgrades, Puma LE will be capable of supporting multi-mission operations through effective delivery of unmatched portability, modular adaptability, and precision targeting in a compact Group 2 UAS platform.

The Zacks Rundown for KTOS

Shares of KTOS have soared 300.3% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 36.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 11.40X compared with its industry’s average of 10.01X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.