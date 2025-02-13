Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Kratos Defense will release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on February 26, followed by a management conference call.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on February 26, 2025, after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results, which can be accessed via registration on the company’s website. Kratos specializes in technology and solutions for defense, national security, and commercial markets, focusing on affordable, innovative approaches to meet customer needs. The company is involved in various sectors including satellite systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, hypersonic and rocket systems, and training systems for military applications. For further inquiries, contact details are provided for press and investor relations.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 showcases transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call indicates proactive communication with stakeholders, allowing for direct engagement and updates on company performance.

Highlighting ongoing research, development, and investment efforts underscores Kratos' commitment to innovation and maintaining competitive advantages in the defense sector.

The mention of diverse business areas reflects the company's broad capabilities and potential for future growth in emerging markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific information about anticipated financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and foresight.

There is a lack of detailed context or updates for the markets in which Kratos operates, potentially highlighting a stagnation or lack of new developments within the company.

The description of partnerships and investment strategies may imply a reliance on traditional system integrators, which could be viewed as a weakness in innovating independently in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Kratos release its financial results for Q4 2024?

Kratos will publish its financial results on February 26, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Kratos conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

How can I access the Kratosearnings conference call

Participants can register for the call using the Online Form on Kratos' website to receive the dial-in information.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Kratos website for those who cannot attend live.

What services does Kratos Defense & Security Solutions provide?

Kratos specializes in defense technology, including unmanned systems, propulsion, command & control software, and advanced training systems.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,089,216 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $930,886 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $630,489 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $620,531 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,462 shares for an estimated $606,271 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 24,376 shares for an estimated $500,495 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $420,355 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,372 shares for an estimated $266,019 .

. SCOTT I ANDERSON sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $189,945

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that it will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 26



th



. Management will discuss the Company’s operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).





The call will be available at





www.kratosdefense.com





. Participants may register for the call using this





Online Form





. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Kratos’ website.







About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit





www.KratosDefense.com





.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff





claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com











Investor Information:







877-934-4687





investor@kratosdefense.com



