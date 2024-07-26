Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kratos (KTOS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Kratos is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kratos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS' full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KTOS has returned 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kratos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.5%.

In Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kratos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so KTOS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Kratos and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

