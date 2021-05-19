Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.07, changing hands as low as $23.28 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.40 per share, with $34.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.84.

