Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.31, changing hands as high as $19.93 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.14 per share, with $25.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.87.

