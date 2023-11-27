Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 19.99

The average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been revised to 19.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of 18.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from the latest reported closing price of 19.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.25%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 134,498K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,266K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares, representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 4.20% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,339K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,451K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 4,421K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,211K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,955K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Background Information

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

