Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kratos (KTOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kratos is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kratos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS' full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KTOS has returned 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kratos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.3%.

In Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kratos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.5% so far this year, so KTOS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Kratos and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.