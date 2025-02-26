Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Issues FY25 Revenue Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and commercial markets, issued outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025.

The company expects revenues of $285 million to $295 million for the first quarter. For the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $1.260 billion to $1.285 billion.

According to the company, 2025 financial forecast includes 10 percent organic revenue growth and 2026 initial revenue growth forecast of 13 to 15 percent over 2025 forecast based on recent program awards.

