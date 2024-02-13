Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: $2.4 million in Q4 vs. -$8.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.0 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $273.8 million in Q4 vs. $249.3 million in the same period last year.

