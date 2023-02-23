Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: -$8.3 million in Q4 vs. -$2.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.7 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $249.3 million in Q4 vs. $211.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $220 - $230 mln

