Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: -$2.6 million in Q4 vs. $78.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.7 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $211.6 million in Q4 vs. $206.4 million in the same period last year.

