Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $78.1 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $3.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.4 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $206.4 M from $185.1 M last year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $16.4 Mln. vs. $14.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $206.4 M vs. $185.1 M last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.