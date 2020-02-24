Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.0 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.7 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $185.1 million from $164.4 million last year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $9.7 Mln. vs. $9.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $185.1 Mln vs. $164.4 Mln last year.

