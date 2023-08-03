Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: -$2.7 million in Q2 vs. -$4.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.4 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $256.9 million in Q2 vs. $224.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $240 - $260 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $980 - $1,000 Mln

