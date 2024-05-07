Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: $1.3 million in Q1 vs. -$7.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.1 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $277.2 million in Q1 vs. $231.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $265 - $280 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,125 - $1,150 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.