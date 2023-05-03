Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: -$7.0 million in Q1 vs. -$15.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.2 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $231.8 million in Q1 vs. $196.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 - $240 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $980 - $1,000 Mln

