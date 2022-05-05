Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: -$15.9 million in Q1 vs. $1.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $196.2 million in Q1 vs. $194.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $205 - $215 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $880 - $920 Mln

