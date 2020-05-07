Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

-Earnings: -$0.2 million in Q1 vs. $3.1 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.3 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $168.9 million in Q1 vs. $160.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $160 - $170 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $720- $760 Mln

