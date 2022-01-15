Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) shares closed today at 0.5% above its 52 week low of $16.78, giving the company a market cap of $2B. The stock is currently down 10.9% year-to-date, down 37.7% over the past 12 months, and up 121.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 116.6% higher than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
- The stock closed at 3.8% lower than its 5-day moving average, 10.8% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 20.0% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -523.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -363.0%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 32.2% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
