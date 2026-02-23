Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) released earnings for fourth quarter of $5.9 million

The company's bottom line came in at $5.9 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.5 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $345.1 million from $283.1 million last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 335 M To $ 345 M

