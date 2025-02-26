Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.9 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.8 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $283.1 million from $273.8 million last year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

