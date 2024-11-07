Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):

Earnings: $3.2 million in Q3 vs. -$1.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.2 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $275.9 million in Q3 vs. $274.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 - $295 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.125 - $1.150 Bln

