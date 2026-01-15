Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (BIT:1KTOS) Price Target Increased by 15.57% to 93.77

The average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (BIT:1KTOS) has been revised to €93.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.57% from the prior estimate of €81.14 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €71.23 to a high of €133.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of €102.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 13.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KTOS is 0.41%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 209,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,910K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KTOS by 62.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,352K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KTOS by 55.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,298K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KTOS by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,287K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing a decrease of 18.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KTOS by 55.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,073K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KTOS by 56.45% over the last quarter.

