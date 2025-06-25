Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Announces $500 Million Common Stock Offering

Kratos Defense plans to offer $500 million in common stock to fund investments in national security and corporate purposes.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced its intention to offer $500 million in shares of its common stock in an underwritten offering, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $75 million. The offering is made through an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC, and all shares will be sold by Kratos. The net proceeds are expected to fund investments related to national security priorities, finance acquisitions, and cover general corporate expenses such as debt repayment. Joint book-running managers for the offering include Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, and Raymond James. The offering is subject to market conditions and requires filing a prospectus with the SEC. Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties regarding the offering and its anticipated results.

Kratos plans to raise $500 million through an underwritten offering of common stock, which could significantly enhance its financial resources for strategic investments and expansions.

The proceeds from the offering are earmarked for scaling operations related to mission-critical national security programs, indicating a commitment to growth in a vital industry.

Funds will also be allocated for targeted acquisitions, potentially strengthening Kratos' market position and capabilities.

The participation of reputed financial institutions as joint book-running managers enhances the credibility of the offering and suggests a strong interest in Kratos' future prospects.

The company is raising a significant amount of capital ($500 million), which could raise concerns about its financial stability and reliance on external funding.

There is no guarantee that the proposed public offering will be completed on the anticipated terms or at all, indicating potential uncertainty for investors.

The press release includes multiple disclaimers about forward-looking statements and risks, suggesting inherent challenges and uncertainties in Kratos' business operations and market conditions.

What is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions planning to do?

Kratos intends to offer $500 million of its common stock in an underwritten offering.

How will Kratos use the proceeds from the stock offering?

The proceeds will fund investments in national security programs, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes including debt pay-down.

Who are the underwriters for this stock offering?

Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, and Raymond James are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

What is an automatic shelf registration statement?

An automatic shelf registration statement allows companies to register securities for public offerings with the SEC for future use.

How can investors obtain the prospectus for this offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be available through the underwriters and on the SEC's website.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,647 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279 .

. JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340

DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $1,142,242 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $757,107 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $747,246 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $255,616 .

. BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018

BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (“Kratos”) (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Commercial Markets, today announced that it intends to offer for sale $500,000,000 of shares of its common stock in an underwritten offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75,000,000 of shares of common stock from Kratos. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Kratos. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions.





Kratos expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to (i) fund investments and capital expenditures to scale and successfully execute on large, mission critical National Security priorities related to existing programs, recent program awards and significant high-probability pipeline opportunities; (ii) to finance important customer and program targeted acquisitions; (iii) and for general corporate purposes, including pay-down of debt and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.





Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.





The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-277222) that was previously filed by Kratos with the SEC and automatically became effective upon filing on February 21, 2024. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.





The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at



syndicate@rwbaird.com



, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at



equityprospectus@rbccm.com



, Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9



th



Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, by telephone at (800) 685-4786, or by email at



TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com



, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at



prospectus@raymondjames.com



. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Kratos’ expectations regarding the sale of shares of its common stock in the proposed public offering, use of the expected proceeds from the proposed public offering and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, as well as general economic factors. There can be no assurance that Kratos will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff







claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com









Investor Information:







877-934-4687







investor@kratosdefense.com





