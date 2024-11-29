Kratos Defense Secures a Navy Contract for XQ-58A Unmanned Combat Jets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS recently won a modification contract involving the XQ-58A Unmanned Aerial System (“UAS”). The award has been provided by the Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of KTOS’ New Deal



Valued at $34.9 million, the contract is scheduled to be completed by September 2026. Per the terms of the deal, Kratos Defense will offer non-recurring engineering support for XQ-58A UAS mission systems and subsystem integration for the Marine Corps. This modification also requires KTOS to provide flight tests, spares and other associated materials.



The majority of the work related to the deal will be carried out in Sacramento, CA, and Oklahoma City, OK.

What’s Lies Ahead for KTOS?



Increasing geopolitical tensions worldwide lately, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have prompted nations to strengthen their defense systems manifold. With rapid technological upgrades, UAS has steadily become pivotal in a nation’s defense strategy. UAS demand has also been gaining momentum of late due to its low-cost feature, coupled with the zero-mortality rate and excellent surveillance abilities.



Per a report by the Mordor Intelligence firm, the Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (“UAV”) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during 2024-2029. This reflects expanding market opportunities for companies like KTOS, which enjoy a well-established position in the UAV market.



Its XQ-58 Valkyrie is a stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle and provides an affordable, significantly lower cost/weight solution as an unmanned escort. It can also serve as a loyal wingman, conduct single UAS operations or operate in swarms.



Moreover, Kratos has a diverse portfolio of other tactical UAVs, including UTAP-22 Mako, X-61A Gremlin and aerial target drones like BQM-167A, BQM-177A and MQM-178 Firejet. This tends to benefit Kratos as its expertise in manufacturing UAVs for military missions has been offering it the privilege of winning many relevant orders. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.

Prospects for KTOS Peers



Other defense majors that may benefit from the increasing demand for UAVs are as follows:



Boeing BA: Its full range of unmanned aerial systems offers intelligent, persistent and efficient solutions for a range of customers and missions worldwide. Its products include ScanEagle, Integrator, MQ-28 and MQ-25.



Boeing has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales suggests growth of 23.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



Lockheed Martin LMT: It delivers advanced autonomous systems to the U.S. military and allies to meet the requirements of the most demanding missions. Its UAV product range includes Indago 4, Stalker and a few more.



Lockheed boasts a solid long-term earnings growth rate of 4.6%. The consensus estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales indicates a 5.5% improvement from the prior year's reported figure.



Northrop Grumman NOC: It is a leader in autonomous systems and offers an impressive portfolio of UAVs. Some of its products include Global Hawk, MQ-4C Triton, Bat Unmanned Air System, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance and Manta Ray.



NOC boasts a solid long-term earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.

KTOS Stock Price Movement



In the past six months, shares of KTOS have risen 25.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS’ Zacks Rank



Kratos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.