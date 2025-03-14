Kratos Defense Secures a Contract to Support the SSOV II Program

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS recently secured a contract, along with Corvid Technologies, to support the Short/Medium Range Sub-Orbital Vehicle (SSOV) II program. The award has been provided by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, White Sands Detachment.

Details of KTOS’ Deal

Per the terms of the deal, Kratos Defense and Corvid Technologies will be jointly engaged in the design, manufacture and delivery of short and medium-range suborbital vehicles. The contract also covers the supply of ground test hardware, specialized test equipment, materials, and engineering and launch support services.



The contract includes options that, if exercised, will bring the potential contract value to more than $50 million. The contract will serve the United States as well as the governments of Australia and the United Kingdom.

KTOS’ Growth Prospects

In the modern era of space exploration, factors like rapid technological advancements, the growing demand for satellite deployment, increasing commercial space activities and rising investments in space infrastructure are fueling the growth of the space launch services market.



This must have prompted Grand View Research to estimate that the global space launch services market will grow from $18.26 billion in 2024 to $41.31 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%.



Such market projections offer solid growth opportunities for Kratos Defense, which specializes in advanced space launch and missile defense solutions. The company provides suborbital and orbital launch systems, including hypersonic payload launch vehicles, ballistic missile targets and advanced science sounding rockets. With a proven track record of more than 100 successful vehicle launches, Kratos Defense supports critical national security missions by delivering responsive and cost-effective solutions. The latest contract win bears yet another example reflecting KTOS’ proven prowess in the launch services market.

Prospects of KTOS’ Peers

Other defense companies that are also likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding suborbital flight market have been discussed below.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is one of the key players in the aerospace and defense sector, providing launch vehicles and propulsion systems through its space systems division. The company's innovations in rocket technology and satellite deployment make it a significant beneficiary of the growing demand for space launch services.



Its Antares rocket is a two-stage vehicle with an optional third stage that provides low-Earth orbit launch capability for payloads weighing up to 8,000 kg.



The Boeing Company BA and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT joint venture, United Launch Alliance (ULA), has been the United States’ premier launch services provider since its establishment in 2006. Since 2006, ULA’s rockets have placed more than $70 billion of satellite assets into orbit.



ULA has successfully delivered more than 155 missions to orbit. Its well-known rockets are Delta IV and Atlas V.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.