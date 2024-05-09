Kratos Defense (KTOS) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS increased 5.8% to reach $19.84 on May 8, reflecting investors’ optimism following the company’s latest result release.

KTOS reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, up 83.3% from 6 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 5 cents per share by 120%.

Kratos Defense reported GAAP earnings of a penny per share against a loss of 5 cents in the first quarter of 2023.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Quote

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $277.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251 million by 10.5%. The figure also increased 19.6% from $231.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to the Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems segments’ revenue growth.

Operational Update

Kratos Defense’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.5% year over year while research and development expenses were down 5.9%. Depreciation expenses increased 35.7% while expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets surged 31.3%.

The company reported operating income of $7 million, which increased massively from the year-ago quarter’s $0.5 million.

It posted a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 1.1-1.0, with bookings worth $381.1 million.

The total backlog at the end of the first quarter was $1.27 billion compared with $1.24 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

Segmental Performance

Unmanned Systems: Net revenues improved 23.8% year over year to $59.4 million.



Kratos Government Solutions: Net revenues increased 47.9% to $217.8 million on a year-over-year basis.

Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $338.9 million, up from $72.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The long-term debt amounted to $179.4 million as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $219.3 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.

During the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.7 million against cash outflow of $25.7 million in the previous year.

Guidance

Kratos Defense has provided its outlook for the second quarter and reiterated its 2024 guidance. For the second quarter, it expects revenues in the $265-$280 million range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $269.8 million, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

For 2024, Kratos Defense still expects revenues in the range of $1.13-$1.15 billion. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, which lies almost in line with the lower end of the company’s projected range.

Zacks Rank

Kratos Defense currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 by 0.4%. However, the figure increased 9.1% from earnings of $2.64 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

GD’s revenues of $10,731 million beat the consensus estimate of $10,201 million by 5.2%. The top line also improved 8.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22.

RTX’s net sales were $19,305 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $18,412.6 million by 4.8%. The top line also improved 12% from $17,214 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.37 by 8.4%. The bottom line also improved 33.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $5.98.

Net sales amounted to $1.92 billion, up 20.5% from $1.59 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also beat the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion by 1.8%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.