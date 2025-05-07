KRATOS DEFENSE Earnings Results: $KTOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

KRATOS DEFENSE ($KTOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $302,600,000, beating estimates of $298,767,832 by $3,832,168.

KRATOS DEFENSE Insider Trading Activity

KRATOS DEFENSE insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,257,275 .

. STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,211,956 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $1,054,687 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $713,066 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $703,166 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,153 shares for an estimated $638,499 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,415 shares for an estimated $218,844 .

. BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

KRATOS DEFENSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of KRATOS DEFENSE stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KRATOS DEFENSE Government Contracts

We have seen $386,032 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

KRATOS DEFENSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

