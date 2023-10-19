News & Insights

Kratos Defense Awarded $16 Mln Foreign Military Sales Award

October 19, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday announced that it was awarded a $16 million Foreign Military Sales award issued by the United States Army's Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation Utility Project Office for Kratos' UH-60M aviation trainers for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Rotary Wing Aircraft Maintenance School (RAMS).

The contract is for one Kratos UH-60M Black Hawk Avionics Trainer (BHAT) and two Kratos UH-60M Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers (MBRAT).

These three avionics trainers will be integrated into the ADF's newly established maintenance training capability for UH-60Ms and will be in addition to the Kratos CH-47F trainer already in use at RAMS.

RTTNews
