Kratos Defense announces Zeus 1, Zeus 2 SRMs complete first flight

Kratos Defense (KTOS) announced that its Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 Solid Rocket Motors, or SRMs, completed their first flight on October 24, from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This milestone launch provides the qualifications necessary to transition the Zeus SRMs to test programs supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, Foreign Allies, NASA, and commercial launch sponsors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KTOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.