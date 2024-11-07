Kratos Defense announces Zeus 1, Zeus 2 SRMs complete first flight

Kratos Defense (KTOS) announced that its Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 Solid Rocket Motors, or SRMs, completed their first flight on October 24, from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This milestone launch provides the qualifications necessary to transition the Zeus SRMs to test programs supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, Foreign Allies, NASA, and commercial launch sponsors.
