Kratos Defense announces recent series of flight tests of XQ-58A

Kratos Defense (KTOS) & Security Solutions announced the performance of a recent series of flight tests of the United States Marine Corps’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, manufactured by Kratos. These flights and exercises were conducted jointly earlier this year by Kratos, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Autodyne, the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy, and the United States Air Force. The test was conducted as a part of Emerald Flag 2024-a multiservice and multi-domain training exercise. During this milestone event, the USMC demonstrated cooperative kill chain closure between crewed and uncrewed strike platforms, specifically Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, for the first time in a large-force exercise. The USMC kill chain closure demonstration, hosted in a joint force environment, showcased collaborative electronic warfare operations in addition to newly added tactical data link capabilities. These tests mark the first time the Department of Defense controlled an XQ-58 using expeditionary methods. Initial results indicate the system met threshold requirements for autonomously exchanging relevant tactical information. These capabilities significantly enhance the Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s ability to conduct integrated and joint operations, contributing to the USMC’s mission to deter conflict and, when necessary, defeat enemies in complex and evolving scenarios. These flights were conducted in partnership with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division AIRWorks, and industry partners. Flight test support was provided by the 40th Flight Test Squadron, the 46th Test Squadron, the 96th Test Wing, and the Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1. The latest event was witnessed by the USMC Deputy Commandant of Aviation, Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, as well as officers and civilians from the Marine Corps Cunningham Group, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, Naval Air Systems Command Expeditionary and Maritime Aviation-Advanced Development Tea and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.Flying alongside four USMC F-35B aircraft from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214 and two USAF F-15E/EX aircraft from the 40th Flight Test Squadron, the USMC XQ-58A operated under vehicle-level autonomy to perform maneuvers in a simulated threat environment. The Valkyrie’s on-board sensors identified and geolocated relevant threats, and simultaneously passed targeting data to collaborating air and ground platforms over tactical networks. During the exercise, the XQ-58A was also flown by a USMC aviator, and control was passed between air and ground control methods which can command multiple Valkyries simultaneously. This demonstration of the XQ-58A’s ability to support crewed-uncrewed teaming and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations marks a significant milestone in the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Aerial System Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft development.

