Kratos Bags Around $30 Mln Contract In In Air Defense, C5ISR System

December 29, 2025 — 08:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a defense and national security solutions provider, Monday announced that it has secured around $30 million in Air Defense and C5ISR system national-security-related, military-grade custom hardware production contracts.

Due to competitive, security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, KTOS shares were trading at $77.01, down 0.89% on the Nasdaq.

