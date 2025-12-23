Markets
KTOS

Kratos Announces Strategic Purchase Of Zeus Hypersonic Rocket Motors

December 23, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) has issued a letter of intent to L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for an order of 40 Zeus 1 and 20 Zeus 2 hypersonic motors. The Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance, 32.5-inch diameter solid rocket motors providing substantial performance improvements over similar legacy rockets.

"This strategic purchase of Zeus hypersonic rocket motors is a direct reflection and result of Kratos long-standing approach: investing our own capital to build capability, capacity, and inventory ahead of customer need," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS
LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.