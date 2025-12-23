Kratos Announces Strategic Purchase Of Zeus Hypersonic Rocket Motors

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) has issued a letter of intent to L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for an order of 40 Zeus 1 and 20 Zeus 2 hypersonic motors. The Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance, 32.5-inch diameter solid rocket motors providing substantial performance improvements over similar legacy rockets.

"This strategic purchase of Zeus hypersonic rocket motors is a direct reflection and result of Kratos long-standing approach: investing our own capital to build capability, capacity, and inventory ahead of customer need," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos.

