Kratos Adjusts Full Year Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) affirmed the company's full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $72 million to $78 million and full year free cash flow guidance of generation of $7 million to a use of $18 million, including capital expenditures of $40 to $45 million. The company adjusted its full year 2020 revenue guidance from $740 million to $780 million, to $720 million to $760 million, primarily to reflect the expected impact of COVID-19.

For the second quarter, the company targets: revenues of $160 million to $170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12 million to $16 million.

For the first quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.09, compared to $0.11, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.3 million, a 6.9% decrease from prior year. Revenues were $168.9 million, a 5.3% increase year-on-year.

