Kraton Seeking Regulatory Approval For BIAXAM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced Wednesday it is seeking regulatory approval for BIAXAM, a novel sulfonated polymer technology with long-lasting self-disinfecting properties.

The patent-pending technology has demonstrated in studies to quickly inactivate up to 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 virus) and other microbes in as little as 5 minutes.

Kraton developed the BIAXAM technology as part of its sulfonated polymer product line and plans to expand product testing and seek regulatory approval for use as a durable, long-lasting disinfectant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In parallel, Kraton is pursuing registrations and/or approval with appropriate regulatory agencies in countries outside the U.S.

The efficacy of Kraton's BIAXAM technology has been thoroughly studied by renowned organizations, including Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL), North Carolina State University, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, and Syngene International Ltd.

Depending on the regulatory approval process or certification requirements by country, Kraton believes that BIAXAM could be used as a coating on personal protective equipment (PPE).

The BIAXAM technology is patent-pending and will be commercially available shortly. For the U.S. market, until EPA approval is obtained, BIAXAM cannot be sold, marketed or distributed as components of products that kill or repel or claim to kill or repel microbes such as virus, bacteria or mold.

