Kraton Names Marcello Boldrini As New CEO

July 03, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kraton Corp. (KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, announced Monday that Marcello Boldrini has been appointed CEO.

Boldrini has served as co-CEO, Kraton and CEO of Kraton Pine Chemicals since March 15, 2022. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success, delivering large-scale revenue and exponential growth.

Through strategic planning, effective execution, and a relentless drive for innovation, Boldrini has guided the organization to new heights.

Prior to Kraton, Boldrini held senior-level roles at Houghton International, Hexion/Momentive, Ashland, Quaker Chemical, and Unilever/Unichema, and served on several JV boards internationally.

