Kraton Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $20.91 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $43.28 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $444.22 million from $523.10 million last year.

Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $444.22 Mln vs. $523.10 Mln last year.

