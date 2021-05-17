Markets
KRA

Kraton Announces Price Increase For Pine Chemical Products

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kraton Corp. (KRA), a producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announced a general price increase of 20% across its CTO Refinery products and derivatives. The increase will be effective June 1st, 2021.

The company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular