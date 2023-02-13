Krantz Jason Ronald Updates Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp - (DH)

Fintel reports that Krantz Jason Ronald has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.39MM shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp - Class A (DH). This represents 16.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.66MM shares and 17.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is $15.64. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is $263MM, an increase of 26.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.43%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.04% to 125,874K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 59.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,470K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 3,386K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares, representing a decrease of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 40.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,311K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,847K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Definitive Healthcare transforms data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. The company helps clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Its SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.