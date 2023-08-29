KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) Declares $0.06 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 3.11%, and the highest has been 4.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=201).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVOL is 0.48%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.31% to 21,246K shares. The put/call ratio of IVOL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 4,768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 77.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 288.00% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 592.38% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Schiavi & Co holds 728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 99.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 3,441.26% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.