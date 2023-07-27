KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) Declares $0.06 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 3.11%, and the highest has been 4.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVOL is 0.52%, an increase of 98.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.96% to 16,515K shares. The put/call ratio of IVOL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 89.07% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,092K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing a decrease of 105.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Schiavi & Co holds 723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 38.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 111,953.58% over the last quarter.

Terril Brothers holds 664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVOL by 94,449.49% over the last quarter.

