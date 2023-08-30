KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 26.08%, the lowest has been 3.44%, and the highest has been 42.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.27 (n=89).

The current dividend yield is 1.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNDD is 0.18%, an increase of 33.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.27% to 1,660K shares. The put/call ratio of BNDD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cypress Capital Management LLC holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 30.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 40.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Worth Asset Management holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Wealthsource Partners holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 0.73% over the last quarter.

