KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.57 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 25.14%, the lowest has been 3.44%, and the highest has been 42.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 10.89 (n=84).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - Quadratic Deflation ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNDD is 0.15%, a decrease of 35.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.60% to 1,844K shares. The put/call ratio of BNDD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 300K shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 18.14% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 7,489.08% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 186K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cypress Capital Management LLC holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNDD by 28.52% over the last quarter.

