KraneShares Trust - KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) Declares $0.83 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.83 per share ($10.01 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 54.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 31.88%, the lowest has been 25.66%, and the highest has been 40.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.07 (n=29).

The current dividend yield is 5.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIP is 0.04%, an increase of 246.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 451.95% to 139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AlphaStar Capital Management holds 101K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 28K shares.

ORG Partners holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.