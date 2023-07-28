KraneShares Trust - KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) Declares $0.83 Dividend

KraneShares Trust - KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.83 per share ($9.99 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 53.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 30.36%, the lowest has been 25.66%, and the highest has been 34.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.49 (n=24).

The current dividend yield is 9.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Krane Funds Advisors holds 25K shares.

ORG Partners holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.