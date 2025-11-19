KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 41.2. A bullish investor could look at KWEB's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), KWEB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $43.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34. KraneShares CSI China Internet shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day.
