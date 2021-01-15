Kraken to Halt XRP Trading for US Residents

Citing the recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced it is halting trading of the XRP token for U.S. residents.

The halt, which goes into effect Jan. 30 at 1 a.m. UTC, only affects Kraken clients residing in the U.S. Those residing elsewhere will be unaffected.

With the halt, Kraken becomes the latest exchange to suspend or end trading in XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of a SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs claiming the token is really a security.

Kraken had been a holdout.

The move follows Grayscale Investments’ dissolution of its XRP Trust earlier this week.

