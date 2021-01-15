Cryptocurrencies

Kraken to Halt XRP Trading for US Residents

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse (Credit: Zack Seward/CoinDesk archives)

Citing the recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced it is halting trading of the XRP token for U.S. residents.

  • The halt, which goes into effect Jan. 30 at 1 a.m. UTC, only affects Kraken clients residing in the U.S. Those residing elsewhere will be unaffected.
  • With the halt, Kraken becomes the latest exchange to suspend or end trading in XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of a SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs claiming the token is really a security.
  • Kraken had been a holdout.
  • The move follows Grayscale Investments’ dissolution of its XRP Trust earlier this week.

 

