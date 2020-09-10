Cryptocurrencies

Kraken Taps Casa Co-Founder, Former CEO Jeremy Welch as VP of Product

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said Thursday that Jeremy Welch, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto wallet firm Casa, has joined Kraken as vice president of product.Â 

According to the announcement on Krakenâs website, Welch will work toward making it easier to trade crypto on the exchange.Â 

  • The announcement said Welch will also continue to work with Casa in an advisory capacity, helping the firm grow its non-custodial wallet services.Â 
  • Formerly a product specialist at Google, Welch co-founded Casa in 2016 but left the firm earlier this year, citing personal matters. Nick Neuman, the firmâs product head at the time, replaced Welch as Casa CEO.Â 
  • On Tuesday, Kraken announced it plans to resume services in Japan by mid-September now that its local subsidiary, Payward Asia Ltd., has completed the required regulatory registration process.Â 

