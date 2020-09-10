Kraken Taps Casa Co-Founder, Former CEO Jeremy Welch as VP of Product

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said Thursday that Jeremy Welch, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto wallet firm Casa, has joined Kraken as vice president of product.Â

According to the announcement on Krakenâs website, Welch will work toward making it easier to trade crypto on the exchange.Â

The announcement said Welch will also continue to work with Casa in an advisory capacity, helping the firm grow its non-custodial wallet services.Â



Formerly a product specialist at Google, Welch co-founded Casa in 2016 but left the firm earlier this year, citing personal matters. Nick Neuman, the firmâs product head at the time, replaced Welch as Casa CEO.Â



On Tuesday, Kraken announced it plans to resume services in Japan by mid-September now that its local subsidiary, Payward Asia Ltd., has completed the required regulatory registration process.Â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.