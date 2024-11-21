Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Financial Growth

Kraken Robotics Systems Inc (TSE:PNG) has released an update.

Kraken Robotics Inc. has reported a significant year-to-date revenue increase of 52% to $63 million, alongside a 64% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $14 million, showcasing robust financial growth. The company’s impressive performance is further highlighted by a 117% increase in net income, reflecting its strong market position and operational efficiency.

